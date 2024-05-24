Business

Memorial Day travel sets records for passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson

About 111,000 passed through the Atlanta airport on Thursday, with more expected Friday
Passengers walk through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Friday, May 24, 2024. Hartsfield-Jackson had a record number of passengers at security checkpoints as Memorial Day travel ramps up. (John Spink/AJC)

By
1 hour ago

A record number of passengers passed through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport security checkpoints on Thursday, and even more are expected on Friday as the Memorial Day travel period kicks into high gear.

There were about 111,000 people who passed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at the Atlanta airport during the full day on Thursday, according to the agency.

That surpasses the previous record set on the Monday after the Super Bowl in Atlanta in 2019, when about 104,000 passengers went through security at the Atlanta airport.

On Thursday morning as the Memorial Day holiday travel period ramped up, there were 33,000 passengers that passed through TSA checkpoints by 8 a.m., which was also a record for morning volumes.

Airport officials are advising travelers to get to the airport at least 2 to 2.5 hours before departure.

Security wait times were moderate on Friday morning, reaching about 12 minutes at the North checkpoint at around 6 a.m., according to airport estimates.

But during some of the busiest periods, wait times can reach 50 minutes.

TSA ramped up staffing early in the morning, and is adding more officers in an effort to keep lines under control.

Officials have been working to address long wait times at security checkpoints with the TSA, according to Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager Balram Bheodari.

He said the airport received a commitment from TSA to increase staff with 80 more full-time equivalent employees in Atlanta.

While security checkpoints are processing record traffic, even more people are passing through the Atlanta airport when counting connecting passengers on the concourses. More than 350,000 passengers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson on Friday.

While Thursday and Friday are already busy, Monday will also bring heavy volumes of passengers at the airport.

