A record number of passengers passed through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport security checkpoints on Thursday, and even more are expected on Friday as the Memorial Day travel period kicks into high gear.

There were about 111,000 people who passed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints at the Atlanta airport during the full day on Thursday, according to the agency.

That surpasses the previous record set on the Monday after the Super Bowl in Atlanta in 2019, when about 104,000 passengers went through security at the Atlanta airport.