Hartsfield-Jackson warns travelers of long security lines Monday

Airport urges passengers to arrive three hours ahead of departure because of ‘heavy passenger volume’

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

45 minutes ago
With travelers stuck waiting in severely long lines at Hartsfield-Jackson International during busy periods over the holiday weekend, airport officials are warning travelers departing Monday to get to the airport 3 hours before their flights.

The Atlanta airport has had security lines well over an hour long over the Columbus Day holiday weekend.

Along with vacationers returning from weekend trips, Monday is typically a peak day for air travel.

The Transportation Security Administration said expected heavy volumes — including more than 100,000 people through its checkpoints at Hartsfield-Jackson last Friday, about 70,000 on Saturday and 82,000 on Sunday — cause the long wait times.

On Monday, TSA expects another rush, with more than 70,000 passengers expected through Atlanta airport checkpoints.

While air travel typically slows in the fall, heavy traffic levels have not abated much after the busy summer season. The Federal Aviation Administration said the Columbus Day holiday weekend would be its busiest holiday weekend for flights so far this year.

Hartsfield-Jackson, meanwhile, has several of its security lanes closed at the main checkpoint for a long-term project to install new equipment, and has been using additional lanes at a lower-level north checkpoint opened last year.

The airport is also in the midst of a massive parking construction project that has reduced parking capacity. Construction closures have caused a parking shortage next to the terminal, and will result in the closure of the South economy lot starting Oct. 23 to build a new parking deck on the site.

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

