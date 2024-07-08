To beat long security lines, crowds, and parking snafus, airport officials are recommending travelers arrive at least 2.5 hours before domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights. Travelers requiring wheelchair assistance should allow even more time.

Travelers should prepare for potential congestion on airport roads and long security wait times. Peak wait times for security screening can reach 40 minutes or more during busy periods at the Atlanta airport.

AAA has said it expects the number of people traveling over the Fourth of July period to set records in Georgia and nationally. More than 70.9 million people in the United States are expected to travel at least 50 miles over the Independence Day period by air, automobile and other modes of transportation. That includes 2.3 million people in Georgia.

Over the Independence Day travel period across the country, the Transportation Security Administration said it expects to screen more than 32 million people, up 5.4% from 2023 levels. On June 23, 2.99 million people were screened at TSA checkpoints across the country, the most ever in a single day. On June 28, this number was 2.93 million.

Because this year’s Independence Day fell on a Thursday, airports prepared for and saw increased passenger volume the weekend before the holiday and cautioned volumes would remain high after the holiday.