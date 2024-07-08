Business

Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson on Monday? Expect crowds

Post-Fourth of July leisure travelers and business road warriors will fill the Atlanta airport Monday
A United Airlines airplane is seen taking off from the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)
1 hour ago

Even though the Fourth of July holiday has come to an end, another busy travel day is expected on Monday at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The typical start of the workweek is when road warriors take flight. They’ll be joined by leisure travelers who made a long holiday out of the Independence Day travel period.

More than 364,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport on Monday. The busiest day of the July Fourth period was Friday, June 28, with 367,000 forecast passengers.

To beat long security lines, crowds, and parking snafus, airport officials are recommending travelers arrive at least 2.5 hours before domestic flights and 3 hours before international flights. Travelers requiring wheelchair assistance should allow even more time.

Travelers should prepare for potential congestion on airport roads and long security wait times. Peak wait times for security screening can reach 40 minutes or more during busy periods at the Atlanta airport.

AAA has said it expects the number of people traveling over the Fourth of July period to set records in Georgia and nationally. More than 70.9 million people in the United States are expected to travel at least 50 miles over the Independence Day period by air, automobile and other modes of transportation. That includes 2.3 million people in Georgia.

Over the Independence Day travel period across the country, the Transportation Security Administration said it expects to screen more than 32 million people, up 5.4% from 2023 levels. On June 23, 2.99 million people were screened at TSA checkpoints across the country, the most ever in a single day. On June 28, this number was 2.93 million.

Because this year’s Independence Day fell on a Thursday, airports prepared for and saw increased passenger volume the weekend before the holiday and cautioned volumes would remain high after the holiday.

Savannah Sicurella is an entertainment business reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

