How to get to the Atlanta airport using MARTA

How do I get to the Atlanta airport using MARTA?

Passengers should catch southbound Red or Gold line trains to reach Hartsfield-Jackson. If riders are on the Blue or Green MARTA lines, they should transfer to southbound Gold or Red line trains at the Five Points station.

The Atlanta airport MARTA station is the southernmost station on the Red and Gold lines. The MARTA station connects to the domestic terminal.

Trains operate every 12 to 20 minutes, depending on the day and time.

MARTA runs seven days a week, but does not run 24 hours a day. Download the MARTA app for train and bus schedules and next station arrivals.

Can I get to the Atlanta airport international terminal using MARTA?

Travelers can take MARTA to the domestic terminal and use a shuttle to connect to the international terminal. The free shuttle bus runs between the domestic terminal and the Maynard H. Jackson International Terminal 24 hours a day. Use your Breeze card to exit the airport MARTA station and follow the signs to the international terminal shuttle stop.

Is there long-term parking at MARTA stations?

Several MARTA stations offer free daily parking and paid long-term parking. The following stations have paid long-term parking:

Red line stations: North Springs ($8/day), Sandy Springs ($5/day), Dunwoody ($5/day), Lindbergh ($8/day), College Park ($8/day)

Gold line station: Doraville ($8/day)

Do I need a Breeze card to use MARTA? How many people can use one Breeze card?

Riders can use the MARTA Breeze Mobile 2.0 app, Breeze card or Breeze ticket to enter and exit the stations. Breeze cards may be purchased at the station vending machine or online in advance. A Breeze card can be purchased for $2 and is intended for long-term use. MARTA says each rider must have their own card. One Breeze card cannot be used for multiple entries. Children 46 inches and under are free.

Breeze tickets can be purchased for $1 and are preferable for visitors, because they can only be loaded with fare once and expire after 90 days.

Trips are $2.50 each way. Breeze cards allow for free transfers between rail and buses.