According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve, Americans are paying 25% more for groceries now than in 2019. That is unacceptable. Families I know are having to serve hot dogs instead of hamburgers or skip meat some nights entirely. If you have children, eating out is completely unaffordable for middle-class and lower-income families, as is going to the movies or other events except on rare occasions.

Thanks to inflation and rising interest rates, homeownership rates have declined at the fastest pace in 80 years, making it very difficult for people to purchase a first home.

According to the Atlanta Fed, the median home price across the country was $247,333 in January 2019, consuming 30% of household income. In May 2024, the median home prices was $383,269, consuming almost 44% of household income.

The price of gasoline — often the bedrock of what drives inflation — has remained stubbornly high the past few years. According to AAA, the price of a gallon of regular gas averaged $3.49 nationwide this week. The average price of a gallon of diesel — used by trucks to transport goods — is $3.81. Yet, when Trump left office, regular gasoline was $2.38 a gallon.

James Carville, a key strategist who helped elect Bill Clinton president in 1992, said elections are always about the economy.

And in this economy, you certainly don’t promote someone for failing.

Georgia families are angry about the cost of feeding their families. They are charging up enormous debt to maintain their lifestyles or cutting back on vacations. Meanwhile, Harris and her allies are focused on personality, identity and divisive politics — to distract from how much Americans are hurting.

Trump wants to talk to Georgians about cheaper energy and cutting taxes to put more money in our pockets, and Harris this week brought rappers and dancers to her campaign rally.

Georgians want a president they can trust, not one who gaslights them and tells them that what they see and experience is not true. For almost four years, Harris has told us Biden is in good health while the economy gets worse and our nation’s global standing deteriorates.

We all want a CEO to run this nation and get us back on track — to return us to prosperity and stop focusing on the nonsense.

I believe Georgians have had enough with the games. As Carville said, it’s all about the economy. And in 2024, men, women, young and old, black, white or any race will join this movement to restore our country to greatness. It’s time for choosing.

Brian Beach, a Republican, represents parts of North Fulton and Cherokee counties in the Georgia Senate. He is president, chief executive and co-founder of True North 400 — formerly known as the North Fulton Community Improvement District. He is a former chief executive of the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce.