Some airport restaurants and shops still closed amid labor shortage

Airport management has “had frequent conversations with the concessionaires” about the problems of reopening, said Hartsfield-Jackson assistant general manager Myrna White. She said airport management is “willing to look at all options that are on the table.”

“We are fully cognizant of the challenges they’re having,” White said. “This is a national issue.”

Hartsfield-Jackson is hosting monthly job fairs this summer. The most recent fair on July 27-28 drew about 700 job seekers. Past job fairs have attracted thousands, but hiring managers said the smaller job fair drew candidates that were a better fit for the positions.

Some companies made on-the-spot offers to candidates, many of whom are getting multiple offers. That adds to delays as companies then must wait to hear back about which offer the person accepted. Hartsfield-Jackson plans to hold its next job fair Aug. 24-25 at the airport.