Hartsfield-Jackson to waive landing fees, cut rent for concessionaires

Like many other companies, airport employers “are having issues with employee recruitment,” said airport interim general manager Balram Bheodari.

Hartsfield-Jackson received about $338.5 million in grants from the CARES Act last year, $75.8 million from the second round of coronavirus relief funding and expects to get $220 million from the American Rescue Plan this year. Another $55.5 million of relief funding is expected to be dedicated to concessionaires for rent relief, which airport officials aim to use to reduce concession rents to zero.

Airport parking revenue is projected to decline to $71.2 million for this fiscal year, down from $147.4 million in fiscal year 2019.

The airport’s personnel costs for this fiscal year are an estimated $2.8 million over budget, mostly due to hazard pay and overtime, according to Richardson.

Some concourses closed during the pandemic, but all of its concourses and runways are now open, according to Bheodari. Some airport-run park-ride lots are still closed and one international terminal security checkpoint remains closed due to the severe decline in international traffic amid COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The airport is seeing a recovery in passenger traffic with long security lines, parking lots filling up and rental cars in limited supply.

“We’re working hard to ensure that we have the appropriate level of staffing to meet this rapidly growing operational demand,” Bheodari said.