“We’re thrilled to see our technology being integrated in vehicles outside Rivian,” he said in a news release. “This is an important enabler to help accelerate EV adoption.”

Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume added that, “The partnership with Rivian is the next logical step in strengthening our global competitive and technological position.”

Explore Rivian deal with VW raises prospects for Georgia plant

The joint venture will be co-led by Wassym Bensaid, Rivian’s chief software officer, and Carsten Helbing, VW’s group chief technical engineer. The joint venture’s staff will be comprised of developers and software engineers from both companies, who will begin their partnership work Wednesday.

Teams will initially be based in Palo Alto, California, which is in San Francisco’s metro and about 400 miles northwest of Rivian’s headquarters in Irvine, California. Three other sites are in development in North America and Europe.

“It is highly complementary reflecting Rivian’s industry-leading software and electrical hardware technology as well as Volkswagen Group’s significant global scale and industry-leading vehicle platform competencies,” the release said.

Explore Rivian sees decline in revenue on soft demand and component shortage

The companies also said they’ll be able to reduce development costs and more efficiently scale their new technologies by combining their efforts. In addition to impacting Rivian’s R2 launch in the first half of 2026, the partnership will support the first VW electric models as early as 2027.

Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, also owns about a 3% stake in Rivian.

— This is a breaking story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.