Opinion: Rivian CEO says he’s still committed to building future in Georgia

While we will be delaying the launch of our Stanton Springs Georgia facility, I want to be absolutely clear we remain committed to building our future in Georgia. This shift in launch cadence puts us in a stronger position prior to launching our Georgia plant. I want to take this opportunity to explain our decision to delay construction and, importantly, reiterate our commitment to building our future in Georgia.

This approach is expected to significantly reduce the amount of capital needed to bring R2 to market, by over $2.25 billion. Our Georgia plant remains an extremely important part of our strategy to scale production of R2 and R3. Shifting its timeline later enables us to focus our teams on the capital-efficient launch of R2 in Normal.

Just as we were faced with incredibly daunting challenges during the launch of our flagship R1 product line – ramping production in the throes of a global pandemic amid an unprecedented supply chain crisis – we are applying those same lessons today. Historically high interest rates and geopolitical uncertainty are affecting everyone, and we must adjust and stay ahead of those situations.

Just as we had to make extremely tough decisions that ultimately led to our R1 vehicles becoming some of the top selling and top safety rated EVs in the United States, we are laser-focused on creating competitive products that redefine what’s possible while making progress toward profitability as a company.

We will care for the site in the run-up to construction with the goal of minimizing inconveniences this delay may cause. To be clear, we are absolutely dedicated to bringing our Georgia plant to life with good jobs, economic development, and a product to be proud of. Georgia will be critical to taking R2 and R3 international, and it will be incredibly satisfying to see “assembled in Georgia” on our future vehicles. We will continue to have a strong presence here, including through our Space at Ponce City Market in Atlanta and our service network, which supports the thousands of Rivian owners in the region.

Every successful business must continuously adapt to the reality in which we operate. Rivian exists to build products that not only support but propel the transition toward sustainable transportation and a world that our children (and their children) can enjoy just as we have. This mission requires unparalleled commitment to a long-term vision, and that is something all of us share.

Our partners in the state have also shared this conviction. I am grateful to Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp for their steadfast support, the General Assembly, the state Department of Economic Development, the Joint Development Authority, the local community and the myriad organizations large and small who have celebrated our progress and worked with us through difficult moments. We look forward to continuing these partnerships for decades to come.

RJ Scaringe is CEO and founder of Rivian, an American electric vehicle manufacturer and automotive technology and outdoor recreation company