BreakingNews
Sinkhole opens on busy Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County

OSHA to investigate death of UPS driver who suffered from extreme heat

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Business
By
46 minutes ago
X

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death of a UPS driver days after suffering from extreme heat while working in Texas last week.

The driver, Christopher Begley, worked at UPS in McKinney, Texas and had been a driver for 28 years, according to Teamsters Local Union 767.

He was out working on Wednesday, Aug. 23 — a day when temperatures in the area reached 103 degrees — when he called management to report that he wasn’t feeling well, according to UPS.

ExploreForcing people to work in deadly heat is mostly legal in the U.S.

UPS responded to the location and Begley declined medical attention multiple times, according to the company. UPS said Begley told them he had recovered and asked to be taken home.

He asked for a few days off, which UPS said it granted. On Sunday, the company said it received word he had been hospitalized, and on Monday, learned he had died.

“We are saddened by the loss of our driver Christopher Begley and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends,” UPS said in a written statement. “We are cooperating with the authorities as they continue to investigate the cause of death.”

“We train our people to recognize the symptoms of heat stress, and we respond immediately to any request for help,” UPS said.

ExploreHeat puts Georgia outdoor workers at risk as feds weigh safety standards

OSHA has started an investigation into Begley’s death, according to a U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson.

The familiar brown UPS delivery trucks are not air conditioned, and the company only this year agreed in labor negotiations for a new contract to equip new trucks with air conditioning starting with cars purchased next year.

In 2018, the wife of a UPS driver submitted an online petition to UPS management seeking air conditioning for the company’s package delivery trucks.

Last summer, news reports said the family of a UPS driver in Southern California believe he died from heat stroke.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: The Gathering at South Forsyth

Developer of $2B Forsyth project wants to be ‘ready’ for NHL team2h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING
Sinkhole opens on busy Briarcliff Road in DeKalb County
41m ago

Credit: TNS

AJC INVESTIGATION
Man who died in Fulton Jail pleaded for an end to violence, neglect
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. gets married, then makes baseball history
8h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. gets married, then makes baseball history
8h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

A Georgia woman’s audacious plan: Build longest U.S. paved bike trail
5h ago
The Latest

I Just Graduated With $5,000 in Walmart Stock. How Can I Convert It Into a Roth IRA?
08.30.23 Air Travel: Savings & Strategy / Dash Cameras
PayPal gives $1 million for new Black entrepreneur academy in Atlanta
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Dragon Con, Labor Day ‘Pig Out’ and more
20h ago
Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top