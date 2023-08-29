Norfolk Southern technology outage causes rail disruption, Amtrak delays

Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern said a technology outage Monday that disrupted rail operations is expected to have an impact for “at least a couple of weeks.”

The outage disrupted Norfolk Southern’s rail network, and also caused delays and cancellations for other trains that use Norfolk Southern tracks.

A number of Amtrak trains in Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C. and other parts of the country were delayed and canceled Monday “due to signal issues on the host railroad” and similar issues, according to Amtrak alerts.

Explore Railroad agency recommends Norfolk Southern improve its safety culture

Other trains, including Virginia Railway Express Manassas Line trains, were also canceled Monday because of the Norfolk Southern system outage.

Norfolk Southern said late Monday evening it was bringing its rail network back online after restoring systems from the “hardware-related technology outage” by 7 p.m., and was in contact with customers on updated timing for their shipments. “We expect the impact to our operations to last at least a couple of weeks,” according to Norfolk Southern, which is investigating the root cause of the issues.

“At this time, we have no indication that this was a cybersecurity incident,” Norfolk Southern said in a written statement.