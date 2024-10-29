Business
Mark Cuban to host Harris campaign town hall with Georgia business leaders

Cuban has become a high-profile surrogate for Kamala Harris as the economy looms large for voters.
Mark Cuban speaks during a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. (Abbie Parr/AP)

26 minutes ago

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is coming to Georgia on Thursday to hold a town hall with local business owners and leaders and to highlight Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic plans, according to a campaign official.

Cuban’s visit to Atlanta is part of the Harris-Walz campaign’s final push in the state. Georgia is a vital piece to their path to the White House.

The “Shark Tank” judge and entrepreneur will be highlighting the difference between Harris and Donald Trump’s economic plans, the campaign said. The location, time and participants have not yet been announced.

Cuban has become a high-profile surrogate for Harris as the economy looms large for voters. Economic matters are the highest polling issues for Georgians, according to an AJC poll released last week.

More than 35% said that jobs and the economy or inflation and cost of living were their top issues. Close to 60% of those polled expect the economy to get better in the next 12 months, the poll of likely Georgia voters found.

