Macy’s plans to open two mini stores in metro Atlanta this year

Macy’s, long an important anchor in metro Atlanta malls, plans to open two smaller-format stores locally in a different kind of venue: big, unenclosed shopping centers.
The two Market by Macy’s stores are slated to open this fall. One will be in Gwinnett County at the Presidential Market in Snellville and the other in Henry County at the South Point center in McDonough.
The stores, each expected to cover about 20,000 square feet, are the first for the format in Georgia.
“Customers will shop at Market by Macy’s for discovery and convenience, while others will continue to shop at Macy’s with the intent of finding specific items they are searching for,” the company said in an email.
It said the new stores will offer a smaller assortment of branded fashion found in full-line Macy’s, but also an expanded selection of beauty products, such as fragrances, skincare and makeup. The format also will have a home department and products “at a range of accessible prices.”
The format was launched early last year in Southlake, Texas. and a second location opened this past January in Dallas-Fort Worth.
There are currently about 15 Macy’s full-line formats and furniture locations in metro Atlanta. Recent local closings included Macy’s at Greenbriar Mall and at Gallery at South DeKalb mall.
A number of long-time mall retail chains have expanded into different settings, hoping to extend their brick-and-mortar reach beyond struggling malls.