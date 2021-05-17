ajc logo
Italy opens up to vacationers on COVID-tested flights

A man sitting on the Fountain of four rivers takes a picture of himself at Rome's Piazza Navona Square, Friday, April 30, 2021. A large number of population is expected to travel among the Italian regions on the upcoming week-end after the Italian Government's decision to lift some of the travel bans imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Credit: Gregorio Borgia

Atlanta Airport Blog | 18 minutes ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Vacationers can fly to Italy again with the loosening of that country’s travel restrictions paired with COVID-tested flights.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines in December launched a COVID testing program for passengers on flights from Atlanta to Rome to allow travelers to avoid quarantines in Italy. The idea was to use the trial as a blueprint to open more international travel.

At the time, the program only opened up flights to Italy for people traveling for essential reasons such as work, health and education.

As of May 16, the Italian government is allowing leisure travelers from the United States to visit Italy, if they take COVID-tested flights, according to Delta, which offers such flights from Atlanta to Rome and from New York to Rome and Milan.

Delta is operating five flights a week from Atlanta to Rome, and will increase that to daily service starting May 26.

American Airlines also now operates COVID-tested flights from New York to Milan and Rome. Fort Worth, Texas-based American said with the new Italy travel policy, anyone can now fly on those flights, whether traveling for leisure or business.

Delta says it will also launch flights from Atlanta to Venice starting Aug. 5, along with flights from Boston to Rome. Delta plans to also add Venice to its New York flight schedule starting July 2.

Those looking to take a European vacation this summer have several other options, including Delta flights from Atlanta to Athens, Greece starting July 2, and flights from other U.S. cities to Iceland and Croatia.

About the Author

ajc.com

Kelly Yamanouchi

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

