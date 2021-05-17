Italy opens up to vacationers on COVID-tested flights

Vacationers can fly to Italy again with the loosening of that country’s travel restrictions paired with COVID-tested flights.
Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines in December launched a COVID testing program for passengers on flights from Atlanta to Rome to allow travelers to avoid quarantines in Italy. The idea was to use the trial as a blueprint to open more international travel.
At the time, the program only opened up flights to Italy for people traveling for essential reasons such as work, health and education.
As of May 16, the Italian government is allowing leisure travelers from the United States to visit Italy, if they take COVID-tested flights, according to Delta, which offers such flights from Atlanta to Rome and from New York to Rome and Milan.
Delta is operating five flights a week from Atlanta to Rome, and will increase that to daily service starting May 26.
American Airlines also now operates COVID-tested flights from New York to Milan and Rome. Fort Worth, Texas-based American said with the new Italy travel policy, anyone can now fly on those flights, whether traveling for leisure or business.
Delta says it will also launch flights from Atlanta to Venice starting Aug. 5, along with flights from Boston to Rome. Delta plans to also add Venice to its New York flight schedule starting July 2.
Those looking to take a European vacation this summer have several other options, including Delta flights from Atlanta to Athens, Greece starting July 2, and flights from other U.S. cities to Iceland and Croatia.