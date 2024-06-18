Hyundai to build top-selling EV model at Georgia factory

SAVANNAH — The Hyundai Metaplant under construction in Bryan County will be the North American manufacturing home of the Hyundai IONIQ 5, the automaker’s most popular electric vehicle model.

Production is to begin in the final three months of 2024 at the assembly plant, affirming earlier projections from Hyundai officials that the facility will begin operations ahead of the scheduled opening in 2025. The Metaplant is being built on a 2,906-acre site along I-16 about 30 miles west of downtown Savannah and is the largest economic development project in Georgia history.

The assembly factory and an adjacent EV battery manufacturing facility will employ 8,500 workers upon full buildout, forecast for 2031. Suppliers located nearby will hire another 6,000 employees and a second battery plant in Bartow County an additional 3,500. According to a study by the Center for Automotive Research, an independent, non-profit research firm based in Michigan, Hyundai’s investments in Georgia are forecast to create 40,000 jobs generating $4.6 billion in individual incomes annually.