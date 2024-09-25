The number of canceled flights into and out of Florida and Georgia continues to climb as the Southeast braces for Hurricane Helene.

As of 6 a.m. Thursday, more than 80 flights into or out of Hartsfield-Jackson International have been canceled for today, according to FlightAware. That figure could grow later today and into Friday as the metro Atlanta area feels the full brunt of Helene.

Helene is the eighth named storm of this year’s hurricane season. Helene’s hardest impacts in the metro area and North Georgia are expected to peak between Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm is expected to make landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida between Panama City Beach and Cedar Key late Thursday evening as a category 4 hurricane, with winds potentially reaching 130 mph, according to estimates from the National Hurricane Center. South Georgia and metro Atlanta are both projected to see hurricane-force winds. Forecasters warn that the storm could bring flash flooding, landslides and caused extensive river and stream flooding.

More than 400 flights to and from Tampa International Airport that were scheduled for Thursday have been canceled as of about 6 a.m. Thursday, according to flight data tracker FlightAware. That’s the vast majority of Tampa’s scheduled inbound and outbound flights scheduled for Thursday, according to FlightAware. Dozens more that were scheduled for Friday have already been canceled.

Tampa’s airport closed to the public at 2 a.m. Thursday, and plans to reopen when it is safe to do so, according to an update posted to the airport’s account on X, formerly Twitter. The St. Pete-Clearwater airport will also remain closed Thursday, having shut its doors after the last flight arrival on Wednesday.

Dozens of flights cumulatively also have been canceled into and out of Southwest Florida International in Fort Myers, Sarasota-Bradenton International and Tallahassee International.

All four areas — Tampa, Fort Myers, Tallahassee and Sarasota — are under a hurricane watch, and expected to see major rainfall by late Thursday evening.

Southwest has canceled more than 190 flights scheduled for Thursday so far, FlightAware data show. The airline issued a travel advisory for customers traveling in several southeastern cities through Friday, including Fort Myers, Tampa, Jacksonville and Pensacola, as well as Atlanta, Savannah and Nashville. Customers traveling to, from or through the listed cities can rebook or travel standby without paying additional charges.

Delta Air Lines has canceled more than 90 flights Thursday as of about 6 a.m. Thursday. It also issued a travel advisory for flights traveling to, from or through several destinations in the forecasted path of the storm between Wednesday and Friday. Affected cities include Valdosta, Key West, Daytona Beach, Jacksonville and Hilton Head Island, among others.

United, JetBlue and Frontier have cumulatively canceled more than 190 flights scheduled for Thursday, as of Thursday morning. United Airlines has issued a travel alert impacting 19 airports, with eight in Florida. Frontier has issued one for passengers impacting nine Florida airports and JetBlue has one for six airports in Florida, two in Georgia and one in South Carolina.