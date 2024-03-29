How key environmental bills fared on the Georgia Legislature’s last day

The Georgia legislature this year debated proposals affecting conservation, drinking water, electric vehicles and public access to rivers.

Here’s a list of the most-watched bills of 2024 and how they fared on the last day of the session, which ended early Friday morning. Bills passed by both chambers now head to Gov. Brian Kemp, who has 40 days to either sign the bill into law or veto it.

NOT PASSED: Mining and the Okefenokee Swamp (SB 132): Widely seen as a compromise bill to temporarily protect the Okefenokee from new mining, SB132 didn’t actually have anything to do with swamps. It would have placed a temporary, three-year freeze on new applications for a certain mining technique known as “dragline mining” in areas “for which no prior surface mining permit has been obtained.” It did not include any kind of wetland protections and would not have stopped the controversial Twin Pines mining project near the Okefenokee.

The Twin Pines mine is nearing approval from the Georgia Environmental Protection Division, which recently released draft permits for the project. SB 132 was not brought to the Senate floor for a vote after backlash from some senators.

PASSED: Private drinking water systems can bypass local governments (HB 1146): A bill allowing private water systems to bypass local government approval to serve new developments on the coast passed on the last day of the legislature and now heads to the governor. Sponsors of HB 1146 said it was prompted by concerns about the water supply around the $7.6 billion Hyundai “Metaplant” in Bryan County, about 20 miles west of Savannah.

Supporters say it’s necessary to build workforce housing for Hyundai, while critics said it could undermine local control in a huge swath of south Georgia and negatively impact drinking water in the region.

PASSED: Delay EV fuel tax (HB 516): Lawmakers delayed implementation of a new fuel tax on all electric vehicle chargers by one year as the state tries to figure out how to collect the tax. Home charging will be exempt from the tax. Last year, the legislature passed a law allowing businesses to sell electricity by the kilowatt hour, a measure EV advocates said was crucial for expanding the charging network. It included a 2.84 cent per kilowatt hour tax intended to replace declining motor fuel taxes that pay for road construction, but the state’s agriculture department, which was tasked with collecting it, has been unable to come up with a way to do that.

PASSED: ‘Public Trust’ removed from from fishing rights law (HB 1172 and SB 542): Lawmakers voted to strip references to the ‘public trust doctrine’ from a law passed last year affirming the public’s right to hunt, fish and traverse navigable streams and rivers.

Tensions over who has the right to fish coveted spots along certain Georgia waterways has been rising, with some riverbank property owners claiming exclusive fishing rights. Lawmakers rushed to pass the fishing rights law last year after the state settled a lawsuit with one such property owner.

The public trust doctrine is a common law principle that natural resources belong to the public and are held in trust by the state. Agribusiness had sought its removal from the law, citing fears of “frivolous” lawsuits from activists. Environmentalists had said removing the public trust language would have little practical effect, but objected to new wording they believe could be used to narrow the list of protected activities.

NOT PASSED : Reestablishing a consumer protection office over utilities (SB 457): Prompted by constituent complaints, this proposal would have reconstituted the office of the Consumers’ Utility Counsel (CUC) to advocate for Georgians in cases affecting the rates charged by utilities, including Georgia Power. The bill appeared to gain momentum amid a series of Georgia Power rate hikes, but stalled in the House.

NOT PASSED : Private claims to coastal marshland (HB 370): A bill that sought to streamline private claims on coastal marshland failed to meet a key deadline earlier in the session but may come back next year. The proposal was fiercely opposed by environmental groups.

