BreakingNews
3 children, 3 adults fatally shot at Nashville grade school
X

Georgia House approves bill that would tax electricity for vehicles

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Legislature
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Georgia House on Monday approved a bill that would pave the way for taxing the power used by electric vehicles.

Senate Bill 146 would also regulate electric-vehicle chargers much as the state regulates gasoline pumps. And it would allow businesses such as convenience stores to sell electricity by the kilowatt hour.

The legislation comes as the country prepares for a boom in electric vehicles — from about 3 million on the road in 2021 to 48 million by 2030. It also comes as Georgia seeks to be a national leader in electric-vehicle manufacturing.

A legislative panel spent months studying how Georgia can prepare for that boom. SB 146 begins to address it.

The bill would require the state Department of Agriculture to regulate electric-vehicle charging stations. Among other things, the department would test chargers to ensure customers get the electricity they pay for.

SB 146 also would allow businesses to sell electricity for vehicle charging by the kilowatt hour — a move advocates say is needed to encourage the private sector to install chargers as electric vehicles proliferate.

The move also would allow Georgia to tax the electricity at public charging stations to help pay for road construction. The tax would be in addition to the $211 annual registration fee paid by electric-vehicle owners.

Currently, such construction is paid for primarily through motor fuel taxes that are expected to decline in the future as engines become more fuel-efficient and electric vehicles proliferate.

The taxing provision has sparked concern from some electric-vehicle advocates. Under an earlier version of SB 146, the tax would have been 3.47 cents per kilowatt hour — higher than levies in the handful of states that have adopted similar taxes to date. Under the latest version, the tax would be 2.84 cents per kilowatt hour — in line with the other states.

Critics also worry the bill could discourage businesses from providing free charging because the tax would apply whether they charge or not.

Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, said various issues involving the taxing of electricity for vehicles likely will be revisited next year — before the new tax takes effect in 2025.

The House passed SB 146 by a vote of 175-1. It now returns to the Senate for final action.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

WEATHER UPDATE: Residents near Spalding reservoir evacuated; dam could fail1h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp rules out 2024 bid, keeps ‘open mind’ on GOP nominee
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Q&A: New Braves catcher Sean Murphy
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Should we worry about the Braves’ pitching?
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Bradley’s Buzz: Should we worry about the Braves’ pitching?
3h ago

Credit: The Washington Post

‘Everything is gone’: Loss and destruction in a small Mississippi town
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia lawmakers approve chairman of State Election Board
1h ago
Georgia Senate backs higher truck weights
House panel backs bill to limit access to some info about police officers
Featured

Does insurance cover hail damage to your car, house?
5h ago
‘Keep Swinging #44′: Braves unveil Hank Aaron tribute uniforms
5h ago
From 2019: Atlantans make trip to Ghana’s ‘Door of No Return’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top