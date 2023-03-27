Georgia House approves bill that would tax electricity for vehicles

SB 146 also would allow businesses to sell electricity for vehicle charging by the kilowatt hour — a move advocates say is needed to encourage the private sector to install chargers as electric vehicles proliferate.

The move also would allow Georgia to tax the electricity at public charging stations to help pay for road construction. The tax would be in addition to the $211 annual registration fee paid by electric-vehicle owners.

Currently, such construction is paid for primarily through motor fuel taxes that are expected to decline in the future as engines become more fuel-efficient and electric vehicles proliferate.

The taxing provision has sparked concern from some electric-vehicle advocates. Under an earlier version of SB 146, the tax would have been 3.47 cents per kilowatt hour — higher than levies in the handful of states that have adopted similar taxes to date. Under the latest version, the tax would be 2.84 cents per kilowatt hour — in line with the other states.

Critics also worry the bill could discourage businesses from providing free charging because the tax would apply whether they charge or not.

Rep. Rick Jasperse, R-Jasper, said various issues involving the taxing of electricity for vehicles likely will be revisited next year — before the new tax takes effect in 2025.

The House passed SB 146 by a vote of 175-1. It now returns to the Senate for final action.