Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said it handled 104.7 million passengers in 2023, marking its continued recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel.

The passenger count marks an 11.7% year-over-year increase. But it still falls short of the record 110.5 million passengers the Atlanta airport handled in 2019, before the pandemic hit.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens in a written statement called the airport’s performance “a testament to our city’s resilience and the airport’s pivotal role in the economic recovery.”