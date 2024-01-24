Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said it handled 104.7 million passengers in 2023, marking its continued recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on air travel.
The passenger count marks an 11.7% year-over-year increase. But it still falls short of the record 110.5 million passengers the Atlanta airport handled in 2019, before the pandemic hit.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens in a written statement called the airport’s performance “a testament to our city’s resilience and the airport’s pivotal role in the economic recovery.”
The huge volumes of passengers have also meant long lines and waits at security checkpoints, frustrating travelers and causing some to miss their flights. The Atlanta airport has struggled to keep up with the rapid rebound in travel during some of the busiest periods.
Hartsfield-Jackson’s heavy passenger traffic is due to its role as Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines’ largest hub along with significant volumes on other airlines, which typically makes it the world’s busiest airport.
The Atlanta airport was briefly surpassed during the pandemic by an airport in Guangzhou, China, in 2020. But Atlanta regained its crown a year later. The official airport rankings are expected to be released later this year by industry group Airports Council International.
Hartsfield-Jackson handled 775,818 flights last year, up 7.1%. However, cargo volumes fell significantly, down 15.9% year-over year for 2023.
