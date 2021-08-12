Hartsfield-Jackson to host job fair Aug. 25

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport plans to host its next job fair Aug. 25 in the domestic terminal atrium.
The event, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 25, will have more than 40 employers hiring.
Those interested in attending can find more information and register at atl.com/careerfair. Face masks will be required.
Airlines, concessionaires and other airport businesses have struggled to staff up to handle the increase in passenger traffic and to reopen restaurants and shops throughout the terminals and concourses. The airport has been hosting monthly job fairs this summer, but the fairs have drawn fewer job seekers than past hiring events.
While Hartsfield-Jackson had hoped to have all concessions reopened by Aug. 1, that didn’t happen because of worker shortages.
