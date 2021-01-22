Hartsfield-Jackson to hold virtual job fair

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will hold a virtual job fair Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The job fair will involve video interviews with more than 30 airport businesses, including concessionaires and other vendors, seeking to fill an estimated 600 positions, according to the airport.
Hartsfield-Jackson officials said the career fair will help to prepare airport businesses for a recovery in passenger traffic.
In past years, the airport has held job fairs at the Georgia International Convention Center, attracting thousands of job seekers for positions such as servers, customer service and wheelchair attendants. It often had roughly 60 employers offering 1,000-2,000 jobs, so this year’s job fair will be less robust amid coronavirus-induced economic challenges and depressed air travel.
Hartsfield-Jackson did not hold a job fair last year as the pandemic took a toll on airport businesses, and next month the event will be held virtually instead of in person.
Potential hires must be able to pass a 10-year background check.
Those interested can go to atl.com/careerfair for more information.