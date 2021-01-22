X

Hartsfield-Jackson to hold virtual job fair

Nov. 25, 2020 - Thousands of travelers passed through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on the day before Thanksgiving 2020. But due to COVID-19 crowds were about half what they normally are.
Nov. 25, 2020 - Thousands of travelers passed through Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on the day before Thanksgiving 2020. But due to COVID-19 crowds were about half what they normally are.

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Atlanta Airport Blog | 9 minutes ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport will hold a virtual job fair Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The job fair will involve video interviews with more than 30 airport businesses, including concessionaires and other vendors, seeking to fill an estimated 600 positions, according to the airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson officials said the career fair will help to prepare airport businesses for a recovery in passenger traffic.

In past years, the airport has held job fairs at the Georgia International Convention Center, attracting thousands of job seekers for positions such as servers, customer service and wheelchair attendants. It often had roughly 60 employers offering 1,000-2,000 jobs, so this year’s job fair will be less robust amid coronavirus-induced economic challenges and depressed air travel.

Hartsfield-Jackson did not hold a job fair last year as the pandemic took a toll on airport businesses, and next month the event will be held virtually instead of in person.

Potential hires must be able to pass a 10-year background check.

Those interested can go to atl.com/careerfair for more information.

About the Author

ajc.com

Kelly Yamanouchi

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.