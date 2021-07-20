Georgia is 2nd best state to start a business, analysis concludes

The Peach State came in first for business environment, which includes metrics for average length of work week, five year business survival rate, startups per capita and more. In the other two dimensions, Georgia finished 31st for access to resources and 20th for business costs.

Rounding out the top five were California, Florida and Idaho, in that order. The worst state to start a business in, according to WalletHub’s analysis, was New Jersey, with a score of just 41.07.

“I believe all the states will see an upsurge in business startups, service industries in health care, elder care, travel and leisure, and personal care will be big,” said Martha Mattare, an associate professor in the Department of Management at Frostburg State University and director of the business program at the University System of Maryland at Hagerstown.

William Bowman, a professor of entrepreneurship in the Busch School of Business at Catholic University of America, however, sees a boom in technology businesses.

“Artificial intelligence, robotics, renewable energy, technology-enhanced education. I see a massive brain drain happening in California which is great news for the rest of us. Texas, Florida, and the mountain states will benefit now that Zoom has shown us what is possible using their technology,” he told WalletHub.

You can read the full analysis at WalletHub.com.