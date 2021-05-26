Is Georgia millennial-friendly? New ranking says not really

Explore Why this ranking named Georgia the 3rd best state to work from home

Georgia finished in the bottom half of states, at No. 27, with a score of 50.73.

In each dimension, the Peach State ranked:

Affordability: 14

Education and Health: 42

Quality of life: 26

Economic health: 31

Civic engagement: 24

“Millennials are financially fragile, as 37 percent could not produce $2,000 in 30 days and more are paying high credit card fees than other generational cohorts, according to a 2018 National Financial Capability Study (NFCS) study,” Thomas J. Norman, professor of management at California State University, Dominguez, told WalletHub.

If states want to attract and retain highly skilled millennials, they need to understand what this group finds attractive, added Eddy Ng, incoming Smith Professor of Diversity & Inclusion in Business at Queen’s University.

“For skilled workers, especially those with digital and new economy skills, they understand that they have tremendous mobility,” Ng said. “There is a global competition for talent, not just with other G-7 industrialized countries, but also with rapidly developing economies such as China and India. Local and state authorities should aim to attract more international students who come to the U.S. to study to stay and contribute here.”

The bottom five states, according to WalletHub’s analysis, were Louisiana, Nevada, Mississippi, New Mexico and, coming in last place, West Virginia.