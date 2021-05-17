Atlanta one of the best U.S. cities in which to start a career

“Unfortunately, new graduates aren’t entering the market at a great time, as the unemployment rate for people ages 20 through 24 was 10.5% in April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the financial website WalletHub wrote. “The good news is that employers plan to hire 7.2% more graduates from the Class of 2021 than they did from the Class of 2020.”

Where graduates plan to begin their career can go a long way toward their success. To help new graduates start their search for a career, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across two key dimensions: professional opportunities and quality of life. Those two dimensions were evaluated using 28 key metrics that ranged from the availability of entry-level jobs to monthly average starting salary to housing affordability to determine 2021′s Best & Worst Places to Start a Career.