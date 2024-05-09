Agriculture is Georgia’s No. 1 industry and no crop is as closely tied to the state’s identity as the iconic peach.
But peaches are not Georgia’s most valuable fruit crop. In fact, they are no longer even in the top-10 most valuable agricultural commodities produced in the state.
These are the most lucrative agriculture products in the Peach State, according to 2022 data compiled by the University of Georgia.
1) Broiler chickens
Georgia produces more broilers — or chickens raised for meat — than any other state.
Total annual value: $6.7 billion
2) Cotton
Cotton is Georgia’s top row crop and the state is the second-ranked producer in the country.
Total annual value: $1.3 billion
3) Eggs
Georgia is the national leader is producing chicken for meat, but it is also among the U.S. top egg producers.
Total annual value: $960 million
4) Peanuts
No state in the U.S. grows more peanuts than Georgia, which produced half the country’s peanuts in 2022, according to UGA.
Total annual value: $791 million
5) Timber
Georgia’s forestry industry is a national powerhouse that cranks out a range of products shipped around the globe for construction and much more.
Total annual value: $781 million
6) Beef
Though it ranks far behind Texas and states to the north in the Great Plains, Georgia is significant player nationally in beef production.
Total annual value: $730 million
7) Greenhouse agriculture
Greenhouses — which allow fruits, vegetables and juvenile plants to be grown in the off-season winter months — are a growing industry in Georgia.
Total annual value: $611 million
8) Corn
Fresh sweet corn is a popular summer staple in Georgia, but corn is also grown as a grain and for use as animal feed.
Total annual value: $523 million
9) Blueberries
Blueberries are now Georgia’s most valuable fruit crop and the state ranks fourth nationally for production.
Total annual value: $449 million
10) Pecans
While there is some debate about how to properly pronounce the popular nut, there is no question Georgia is the country’s top pecan-producing state.
Total annual value: $401 million
