1) Broiler chickens

Georgia produces more broilers — or chickens raised for meat — than any other state.

Total annual value: $6.7 billion

2) Cotton

Cotton is Georgia’s top row crop and the state is the second-ranked producer in the country.

Total annual value: $1.3 billion

3) Eggs

Georgia is the national leader is producing chicken for meat, but it is also among the U.S. top egg producers.

Total annual value: $960 million

4) Peanuts

No state in the U.S. grows more peanuts than Georgia, which produced half the country’s peanuts in 2022, according to UGA.

Total annual value: $791 million

5) Timber

Georgia’s forestry industry is a national powerhouse that cranks out a range of products shipped around the globe for construction and much more.

Total annual value: $781 million

6) Beef

Though it ranks far behind Texas and states to the north in the Great Plains, Georgia is significant player nationally in beef production.

Total annual value: $730 million

7) Greenhouse agriculture

Greenhouses — which allow fruits, vegetables and juvenile plants to be grown in the off-season winter months — are a growing industry in Georgia.

Total annual value: $611 million

8) Corn

Fresh sweet corn is a popular summer staple in Georgia, but corn is also grown as a grain and for use as animal feed.

Total annual value: $523 million

9) Blueberries

Blueberries are now Georgia’s most valuable fruit crop and the state ranks fourth nationally for production.

Total annual value: $449 million

10) Pecans

While there is some debate about how to properly pronounce the popular nut, there is no question Georgia is the country’s top pecan-producing state.

Total annual value: $401 million