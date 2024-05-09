BreakingNews
U.S. House committee wants Nathan Wade to testify
Georgia is the Peach State, but these are the state’s top ag products

Broiler chickens and cotton lead the way as the state’s most valuable commodities
Ripe peaches hang on the tree at Pearson Farm, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Fort Valley. After Georgia peach growers lost nearly their entire crop in 2023, favorable winter and spring conditions have led to a full crop of Georgia's trademark fruit. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

By
16 minutes ago

Agriculture is Georgia’s No. 1 industry and no crop is as closely tied to the state’s identity as the iconic peach.

But peaches are not Georgia’s most valuable fruit crop. In fact, they are no longer even in the top-10 most valuable agricultural commodities produced in the state.

These are the most lucrative agriculture products in the Peach State, according to 2022 data compiled by the University of Georgia.

1) Broiler chickens

Georgia produces more broilers — or chickens raised for meat — than any other state.

Total annual value: $6.7 billion

2) Cotton

Cotton is Georgia’s top row crop and the state is the second-ranked producer in the country.

Total annual value: $1.3 billion

3) Eggs

Georgia is the national leader is producing chicken for meat, but it is also among the U.S. top egg producers.

Total annual value: $960 million

4) Peanuts

No state in the U.S. grows more peanuts than Georgia, which produced half the country’s peanuts in 2022, according to UGA.

Total annual value: $791 million

5) Timber

Georgia’s forestry industry is a national powerhouse that cranks out a range of products shipped around the globe for construction and much more.

Total annual value: $781 million

6) Beef

Though it ranks far behind Texas and states to the north in the Great Plains, Georgia is significant player nationally in beef production.

Total annual value: $730 million

7) Greenhouse agriculture

Greenhouses — which allow fruits, vegetables and juvenile plants to be grown in the off-season winter months — are a growing industry in Georgia.

Total annual value: $611 million

8) Corn

Fresh sweet corn is a popular summer staple in Georgia, but corn is also grown as a grain and for use as animal feed.

Total annual value: $523 million

9) Blueberries

Blueberries are now Georgia’s most valuable fruit crop and the state ranks fourth nationally for production.

Total annual value: $449 million

10) Pecans

While there is some debate about how to properly pronounce the popular nut, there is no question Georgia is the country’s top pecan-producing state.

Total annual value: $401 million

About the Author

Drew Kann is a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering climate change and environmental issues. His passion is for stories that capture how humans are responding to a changing environment. He is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and Northwestern University, and prior to joining the AJC, he held various roles at CNN.

