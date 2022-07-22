Sanderson Farms merges with another chicken giant after acquisition

Sanderson Farms — the country’s third-largest chicken producer, which runs hatcheries, feed mills and chicken processing plants in south Georgia and across the Southeast — was purchased by Cargill, the U.S.’ largest privately held food producer and Continental Grain Company, the global food and agribusiness company.

As part of the deal, Sanderson Farms will be combined with Wayne Farms, another large poultry producer and a subsidiary of Continental.