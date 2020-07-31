Developer plans new hotel near Hartsfield-Jackson, College Park arena

Pending permit approvals from College Park, Starlight plans to start construction this fall and open the hotel in the first quarter of 2022 — by which time, Dhanani thinks, demand will be recovering.

“There will be a few bumps along the way. It’s not going to be a smooth ride for the next three or four years,” said Dhanani. “But I just had to make a hard decision — am I there for the long term, or am I just there for three or four months? No, I’m there for the long term.”

He said it took him five years to find the location by the airport and convention center and to buy the land last year from the city of College Park. He expects to invest more than $30 million in the dual-branded project, a budget-oriented 126-room Tru and extended-stay, 188-room Home2 Suites.

College Park, whose city limits include part of the airport, has seen a precipitous decline in revenue from the hotel/motel tax, to about $122,000 in April from more than $1 million a year ago, according to Mayor Bianca Motley Broom.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, but certainly [COVID-19] is not going to be something we live with forever and we have to keep focused on developing our city and moving forward,” she said. “This [airport] being a global hub, that doesn’t go away. The light may dim for a little while, but we’ll get to where we need to be.”

July 22, 2020 Atlanta - Social distancing signs are displayed as travelers wait for a train on Concourse A at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Motley Broom wants to market College Park, with more than 35 hotels, as a destination for business travelers and others in the region. The city’s new arena opened last November.

Scenes from outside the currently under-construction Gateway Center Arena at College Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. The Gateway Center Arena at College Park open in November, and the city hopes the new venue will be a draw for the city. It’ll host the Hawks’ G-League, the Atlanta Dream and shows programmed by the Fox Theatre. (Photo/Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

With a background mostly in the petroleum industry as a fuel distributor, Dhanani opened a Home2 Suites hotel in Roswell in June and is pursuing more hotel projects.

Industry watchers are forecasting that a recovery in airline traffic could take three to five years.

But Dhanani sees Hartsfield-Jackson as a continued draw for hotel guests. By 2022, he expects Atlanta airport traffic to have recovered to about 65% of pre-pandemic levels, and by 2023 he believes it will be closer to 85%.

“I don’t think the Atlanta airport can be relocated from there to anywhere else,” he said. “Being the busiest airport, we will have the travel back.”

There are already hotels in the Gateway area next to the Georgia International Convention Center and arena, including a SpringHill Suites, which is temporarily closed, as well as the Marriott Atlanta Airport Gateway, a Renaissance and an AC Hotel. All are under the Marriott umbrella, while Home2 Suites and Tru are Hilton brands.

The AC Hotel at Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. The new hotel is one of the many economic development projects of AtlantaâÃÃ´s Southside. (Photo/Rebecca Wright for the AJC) Credit: Rebecca Wright Credit: Rebecca Wright

Dhanani said there are “people who like Hilton, and they will not switch to Marriott.” The decision on which hotel to stay at, by business travelers in particular, can be influenced by loyalty program points and status.