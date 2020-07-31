Delta to resume more international routes from Atlanta

The airline said it “continues fine-tuning its schedule following recent surges in COVID-19 cases that have slowed customer demand.”

Delta’s August flight schedule will be down about 60% compared with the same period last year, with domestic flights down 50% and international flights down 70%.

The European Union continues its travel ban on Americans, but there are exceptions that allow travel between the U.S. and EU.

The restrictions do not apply to EU citizens and their family members, as well as long-term EU residents and their family members. Connecting passengers and travelers on essential trips are also exempt, including healthcare workers, students and others.

Delta has been operating flights from Atlanta to connecting hubs in Europe, and has resumed flights to a number of destinations in the Caribbean.