Delta to offer at-home COVID-19 tests for international travel requirements

A Delta plane sits at the International Terminal at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport with a solitary traveler waiting for a flight amid new European travel restrictions on Monday, March 16, 2020, in Atlanta. International and domestic air travel have been hammered by the coronavirus. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
A Delta plane sits at the International Terminal at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport with a solitary traveler waiting for a flight amid new European travel restrictions on Monday, March 16, 2020, in Atlanta. International and domestic air travel have been hammered by the coronavirus. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Delta Air Lines said its customers will soon be able to buy at-home COVID-19 tests before trips to meet certain international travel requirements.

In coming weeks, the Atlanta-based carrier will offer customers a pack of six COVID-19 tests for $150, plus taxes and shipping, via the airline’s website. International travelers will be able to use them at home and pack them for trips to meet testing requirements when flying in or out of the United States.

Delta also plans in coming weeks to allow customers to upload documents verifying COVID-19 test results via the airline’s website.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in December issued emergency use authorization for the first over-the-counter fully at-home COVID-19 diagnostic test.

New and changing COVID-19 mandates around the world are creating layers of requirements for travelers, with airlines working to determine how best to manage and authenticate the required documents.

Delta also has a webpage that lists information on international testing sites, so travelers abroad can meet COVID-19 testing requirements before flying to the United States. The new U.S. testing requirement for international travel took effect Jan. 26.

