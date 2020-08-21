Delta continues talks with pilots union on cost cuts

The pilots union said it has proposed voluntary measures to save the company money and prevent furloughs, and its negotiating committee is meeting with management.

Delta has already sent notices to 2,258 pilots warning them that they could be furloughed.

Beyond pilots, more than 17,000 other Delta employees are taking buyouts or early retirements. More than 41,000 volunteered for temporary unpaid leave.

The pilots union said Delta could send furlough notices to pilots as early as Sept. 1, but the union wants to protect those jobs.

“We call upon management to negotiate measures that will keep our most junior pilots on the property,” said Chris Riggins, a spokesman for the Air Line Pilots Association at Delta, in a written statement.