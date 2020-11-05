Delta launches cargo-only flights to Europe, India

The airline is also operating daily scheduled cargo-only flights from Madrid to New York, to transport “fashion goods” for the holidays.

Cole said the cargo-only flights were added amid travel constraints within Europe. Normally, goods are transported on cargo carriers and in the bellies of passenger planes, but international passenger flights have been significantly curtailed due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

Delta launched its cargo charter operation in March, using idled passenger planes for cargo runs between the United States and Asia.

The airline had converted a Boeing 777 into a freighter by removing the seats before retiring its 777 fleet at the end of last month.