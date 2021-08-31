Delta hiring 1,500 flight attendants

Those interested in becoming a Delta flight attendant must have a high school degree or GED, be at least 21 years old by Jan. 1, 2022, and speak English fluently. The airline is also looking for applicants who can speak a second language, such as Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Czech, Danish, Japanese and Hebrew.

The position requires “flexible hours, including nights, weekends, holidays and extended hours when needed,” according to the job listing. Some of the busiest periods for airline staff are holiday periods.

The company is particularly interested in candidates that have at least one year of experience in “personalized customer service, patient care or similar role,” or a position ensuring the safety or care of others.