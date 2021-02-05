Delta plans to offer vaccinations to employees ages 65 and older

A health care provider will administer the on-site vaccinations. In its posting to employees, the airline said it will look to replicate the model used in Georgia in other states where it can partner with a provider.

Bastian told employees that the company is working with authorities to prioritize immunizations for frontline Delta workers. He encouraged employees to get vaccinated when their time comes.

The City of Atlanta has provided vaccines to Atlanta police and firefighters, including those based at the airport.

Airport spokesman Andy Gobeil said he believes other airport workers fall under the category of essential workers and could be among those next declared eligible to receive vaccines. The airport has been surveying sites on its campus where vaccinations can be administered.