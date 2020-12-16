Delta Air Lines transports its first coronavirus vaccine shipments

The airline earlier this month said it was in discussions with vaccine manufacturers, and that carriers could be paid for vaccine shipments by freight forwarders or by the manufacturers.

Delta has a 40,000-square-foot cold chain facility at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, which is certified to handle temperature- and time-sensitive pharmaceuticals. It also has cooler facilities at other hubs and locations around the world that can handle pharmaceutical shipments.

While Delta doesn’t operate a fleet of cargo freighters, it can use belly cargo space on its passenger flights and operates cargo-only charter flights.

Other carriers including United Airlines and American Airlines have also handled shipments of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines.