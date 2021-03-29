Georgia elections head backs new voting law, with some concerns

Raffensperger said the law will build trust in elections by requiring more identification of absentee voters. Absentee voters will be required to submit a driver’s license number, state ID number or other documentation, replacing ballot verification based on signatures.

“It’s going to restore confidence that everyone that is using the system has been verified with an objective measure, not a subjective measure,” Raffensperger said.

Raffensperger said the law will do more to expand access than limit it by requiring 17 days of early voting before general and primary elections, an addition of one mandatory Saturday statewide. Some counties already offered voting on two Saturdays.

But early voting will be reduced before runoffs, according to the law. Because runoffs will take place four weeks after general elections, the law only guarantees early voting in the last week before the runoff.

Raffensperger said four weeks is a “very tight timeframe” for runoffs, down from the state’s current nine-week gap between elections.

He predicted the law will survive the two federal lawsuits that have already been filed to stop it.

“I don’t believe they have any merit. I believe the law will stand up to scrutiny,” Raffensperger said.