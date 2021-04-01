What a Pepsi can says about the GOP’s rift with corporate Atlanta

Now Kemp, Ralston and other Republicans wondered aloud where the outrage from these companies was weeks ago – and why they chose the grand finale of the 40-day legislative session to lash out. So did many Democrats who pronounced the sudden corporate blowback to the law too little, too late.

House Representatives throw paper in the air in the House Chambers following Sine Die, legislative day 40, at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

The two corporate giants, meanwhile, were dealing with mounting pressure on their end. Voting rights advocates and religious leaders demanded they take more strident steps. President Joe Biden condemned the law, as did dozens of top Black business executives.

Still, many under the Gold Dome were stunned Coke and Delta didn’t wait another day. Their statements coincided with the final hours of the legislative session, when a number of tax measures were still pending. Any one of them could have been amended to punish either of the companies.

This is particularly prickly for Delta, which is both the state’s largest private employer and a frequent punching bag for Republicans in the Statehouse.

In 2015, Delta lost a lucrative jet-fuel tax break after its then-CEO urged lawmakers not to be “chicken” about raising taxes for infrastructure improvements. And in 2018, it famously was stripped of the incentive again when the airline ended a discount for the NRA in response to a mass shooting.

Delta fought hard later that year to get the tax break restored, but Bastian’s comments put it in the crosshairs again. As midnight neared, House lawmakers voted along party lines to pass an amendment to scrap the incentive, worth more than $35 million a year.

“It is purely retaliation for the business community speaking out on a bill everyone feels is Jim Crow 2.0,” Democratic state Rep. David Wilkerson said from the floor of the House.

Ralston made no effort to hide that it was payback.

Tamara Steves, of No Sage Seats, holds protest signs on the South wing staircase during Sine Die, legislative day 40, at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

“They like our public policy when we’re doing things that benefit them,” said Ralston, adding: “You don’t feed a dog that bites your hand. You got to keep that in mind sometimes.”

Over in the Senate, the late push to ding Delta stalled out. Some Senate leaders weren’t comfortable with other parts of the tax measure, while others didn’t want to punish a company starting to rebound from the pandemic. It never reached a final vote – frustrating some rank-and-file Republicans.

“I wanted to vote for it,” said state Sen. Jason Anavitarte. “I wanted to send Delta a message – we should have at least had a discussion about it.”

As for Ralston, he served notice as lawmakers scrambled home that the companies could face more fallout when the General Assembly reconvenes next year.

He flashed a bit of anger when he said he planned to call Bastian to “find out if he’s going to suspend flights into states that have more restrictive voting rights than we do.” And he noted that he enjoyed drinking a Pepsi, though he said he couldn’t finish it.

“I drank it ‘til it got warm.”