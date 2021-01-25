Delta Air names Mayo Clinic executive as first chief health officer

Delta Air Lines has appointed Mayo Clinic executive Henry Ting as its first chief health officer to oversee the company’s increased focus on the health of employees and customers.
Ting, a cardiologist who is Mayo Clinic’s chief value officer, will step into the new role at Atlanta-based Delta on Feb. 15.
Ting has been advising Delta on employee testing, cleaning and other measures since early on in the COVID-19 pandemic through the airline’s partnership with Mayo Clinic and as chair of Delta’s medical advisory council. He has also spoken in virtual town hall meetings for Delta employees.
“In this new role, Henry will lead us in rethinking and reimagining our approach to health and well-being, utilizing new technologies, artificial intelligence, data strategies and innovative partnerships,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a Monday memo to employees. “He will focus on physical and mental health strategies, as well as our ongoing drive to reduce workplace injuries and accommodate the health needs of our people over the entire span of their time at Delta.”
Ting will report to Bastian and will work with the airline’s human resources, customer experience and corporate safety departments. Bastian said Delta has increased its focus on wellness by offering COVID high-risk pay protection, tripling its mental health resources and freezing health care premiums two years ago.