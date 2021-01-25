X

Delta Air names Mayo Clinic executive as first chief health officer

Henry Ting, on the screen, has been named as Delta Air Lines' first chief health officer by CEO Ed Bastian, seated in chair. Source: Delta
Henry Ting, on the screen, has been named as Delta Air Lines' first chief health officer by CEO Ed Bastian, seated in chair. Source: Delta

Credit: Source: Delta

Credit: Source: Delta

Atlanta Airport Blog | 1 hour ago
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Henry Ting has advised airline on its response to COVID-19 pandemic

Delta Air Lines has appointed Mayo Clinic executive Henry Ting as its first chief health officer to oversee the company’s increased focus on the health of employees and customers.

Ting, a cardiologist who is Mayo Clinic’s chief value officer, will step into the new role at Atlanta-based Delta on Feb. 15.

Ting has been advising Delta on employee testing, cleaning and other measures since early on in the COVID-19 pandemic through the airline’s partnership with Mayo Clinic and as chair of Delta’s medical advisory council. He has also spoken in virtual town hall meetings for Delta employees.

“In this new role, Henry will lead us in rethinking and reimagining our approach to health and well-being, utilizing new technologies, artificial intelligence, data strategies and innovative partnerships,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian wrote in a Monday memo to employees. “He will focus on physical and mental health strategies, as well as our ongoing drive to reduce workplace injuries and accommodate the health needs of our people over the entire span of their time at Delta.”

Ting will report to Bastian and will work with the airline’s human resources, customer experience and corporate safety departments. Bastian said Delta has increased its focus on wellness by offering COVID high-risk pay protection, tripling its mental health resources and freezing health care premiums two years ago.

Ting, who has degrees from Cornell University and Harvard Medical School along with an MBA from the University of St. Thomas, lives in Jacksonville and plans to relocate to Atlanta.

About the Author

ajc.com

Kelly Yamanouchi

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.