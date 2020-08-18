Delta to test flight crews for COVID-19 with CVS partners

Delta says it aims to test all employees for a baseline understanding of the infection across the company.

As of last week, Delta said about half of its employees have been tested.

“It’s not feasible right now for everyone to take a test every time they walk out the door,” Smith said in a written statement. “We intend to use what we learn from this round of testing to make sure our re-testing program is one that continues to instill confidence among our people and with consumers about traveling with Delta.”

Explore Delta tests temperature screening at LAX with pilot project

Delta said employees who test positive must isolate at home for at least 10 days and that employees exposed to people with COVID-19 must stay home from work for 14 days.