The $60 million estimated value of that package is small compared to the hit one customer — Atlanta-based Delta — said it took after the global outage. The incentives include discounts, subscription extensions and other offers.

Delta estimated a financial toll of more than $500 million to the airline from the CrowdStrike outage. While many other companies and airlines recovered within hours, Delta spiraled into five days of chaos that left passengers stranded in cities and airports around the country.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian has vowed to pursue potential claims against CrowdStrike and Microsoft, and hired well-known lawyer David Boies of Boies Schiller Flexner.

CrowdStrike Chief Financial Officer Bert Podbere said during an investor conference call Wednesday afternoon that “the outcome of litigation is inherently difficult to predict, particularly in the early stages. It is still too early for us to estimate any potential legal exposure we may have at this time.”

Podbere said agreements with customers have provisions limiting CrowdStrike’s liability, and the company has insurance policies “intended to mitigate the potential impact of certain claims.”

Delta’s estimate includes about $380 million in lost revenue and about $170 million in expense from the disruption, with 7,000 flight cancellations over five days, according to a filing earlier this month with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to Delta’s filing with the SEC, the lost revenue is primarily due to refunds to customers for canceled flights and compensation to customers with cash and SkyMiles. The airline said the expense is mostly due to reimbursements for customers’ expenses and costs for crews.

CrowdStrike CEO and co-founder George Kurtz during the investor call apologized “to everyone impacted” by the incident.

“Thank you to the broader cybersecurity and IT community, standing with us as we faced the most challenging event in our company history,” Kurtz said. “The magnitude of the July 19 incident will never be lost on me, and my commitment is to make sure this never happens again.”

Kurtz called the days following the incident “the most challenging in my career” and said the company is working on improving its process to release software updates.

He said the customer commitment packages “are a proactive and concerted investment” to build loyalty.

Attorneys for Delta and CrowdStrike and Microsoft have sparred through legal threats in the weeks since the outage.

“If CrowdStrike genuinely seeks to avoid a lawsuit by Delta, then it must accept real responsibility for its actions and compensate Delta for the severe damage it caused to Delta’s business, reputation, and goodwill,” wrote Boies, representing Delta, in a letter to Quinn Emanuel attorney Michael Carlinsky, who represents CrowdStrike.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is investigating Delta’s response to the outage. There have also been multiple lawsuits seeking class action status filed against Delta and CrowdStrike.

Carlinsky sent a letter to Boies saying the airline’s public threat of litigation “has contributed to a misleading narrative that CrowdStrike is responsible for Delta’s IT decisions and response to the outage.” He wrote that CrowdStrike reiterates its apology, while adding that the software firm “strongly rejects any allegation that it was grossly negligent or committed willful misconduct.”

Carlinsky also emphasized that CrowdStrike’s liability to Delta is “contractually capped at an amount in the single-digit millions.”

For the second quarter ended July 31, CrowdStrike reported $963.9 million in revenue and $712.8 million in operating expenses. It reported $46.7 million in quarterly income, more than five times its profit of $8.5 million a year ago.