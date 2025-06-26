Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Windows' infamous 'blue screen of death' will soon turn black

Nearly every Windows user has had a run in with the infamous “Blue Screen of Death” at some point in their computing life
By Associated Press
1 hour ago

Nearly every Windows user has had a run in with the infamous “Blue Screen of Death” at some point in their computing life. Now, after more than 40-years of being set against a very recognizable blue, the updated error message will soon be displayed across a black background.

The changes to the notorious error screen come as part of broader efforts by Microsoft to improve the resiliency of the Windows operating system in the wake of last year's CrowdStrike incident, which crashed millions of Windows machines worldwide.

“Now it’s easier than ever to navigate unexpected restarts and recover faster,” Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft wrote in a Wednesday announcement.

As part of that effort, Microsoft says it's “streamlining” what users experience when encountering “unexpected restarts” that cause disruptions. And that means a makeover to the infamous error screen.

Beyond the now-black background, Windows' new “screen of death” has a slightly shorter message. It's also no longer accompanied by a frowning face — and instead shows a percentage completed for the restart process.

Microsoft says this “simplified” user interface for unexpected restarts will be available later this summer on all of its Windows 11 (version 24H2) devices.

And for PCs that may not restart successfully, Microsoft on Wednesday also said it's adding a “quick machine recovery” mechanism. The will be particularly useful for during a widespread outage, the tech giant noted, as Microsoft “can broadly deploy targeted remediations” and automate fixes with this new mechanism “without requiring complex manual intervention from IT.”

Microsoft said this quick machine recovery will also be “generally available” later this summer on Window 11 — with additional capabilities set to launch later in the year.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A Medicare Advantage PPO card rests on top of a Medicare card in Portland, Ore., June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)

Credit: AP

Health insurers promise to improve coverage reviews that prompt delays and complaints

Aflac finds suspicious activity on US network that may impact Social Security numbers, other data

Billions of login credentials have been leaked online, Cybernews researchers say

The Latest

This courtroom sketch depicts Kilmar Abrego Garcia sitting in court during his detention hearing on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (Diego Fishburn via AP)

Credit: AP

Justice Department says it intends to try Kilmar Abrego Garcia on smuggling charges

10m ago

Lawmakers remove ‘revenge’ tax provision from Trump's big bill after Treasury requests its removal

11m ago

The Latest: Key Medicaid provision in Trump’s big bill found to violate Senate rules

12m ago

Featured

Cabbagetown resident Nadia Giordani stands in the door of her 300-square-foot tiny home in her backyard that she uses as a short-term rental to help her pay for rising property taxes in the area. (Riley Bunch/AJC)

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Inside Atlanta’s long-term debate over short-term rentals

Atlanta leaders have spent years trying to regulate app housing rentals while relying on them to support city tourism.

Couple acquitted of child abuse sue officers, doctors and DFCS

A Georgia couple says DFCS, officers and doctors ignored signs their child was sick and wrongly accused them of abuse, leading to jail time and family separation.

How AI is revolutionizing ATL’s international terminal

A new automated customs process for Americans is just one of many possible applications of AI technology that are being explored at the Atlanta airport.