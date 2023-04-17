Concessionaires compete for new contracts at Hartsfield-Jackson

Plans to revamp food and retail outlets were delayed for years by contracting issues and a federal corruption investigation at Atlanta City Hall. The pause continued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current contracting effort started late last year.

At an information session last year for concessionaires interested in the contracts, Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager Balram Bheodari said the airport is preparing for future growth and pledged to uphold integrity.

Hartsfield-Jackson is dominated by Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, whose CEO Ed Bastian called it “the best airport in the world.”

But, Bastian added that the airport’s concessions and services for travelers “absolutely... needs to be invested in and revitalized.”

“I think there’s opportunity to do a much better job here for people that are passing through Atlanta, not just local Atlantans,” Bastian said.

The departure of the airport’s concessions director late last year raised concerns among some long-time concessionaires as the procurement process moved forward.

Last month, Hartsfield-Jackson announced the hiring of several executives, including Tyronia Smith as assistant general manager for commercial revenue, overseeing concessions, parking, customer experience, ground transportation, and marketing and brand strategy.

Concourse B bidders

More than a dozen companies or partnerships submitted bids to operate shops or eateries on Concourse B. They include: Areas USA, Delaware North Companies Travel Hospitality Services, CI ATL (Concessions International), MCA ATL Hospitality Partners, Jackmont Hospitality, SSP America, Fashion Poze Productions, OTG ATL Venture, Crews Enterprises, Host+ATLNextGenPartners I, ATL Dine and Fly, Paradies Lagardere @ ATL Con-B, Wow Brands Atlanta, and Coffee and Story Inc.