Cold storage firm to open McDonough facility with 170 jobs

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Cold storage company NewCold will open a distribution facility in McDonough, investing $333 million and creating 170 jobs.

Founded in the Netherlands, NewCold specializes in cold chain logistics for food companies and plans to build a cold storage and distribution facility at the Midland Industrial Park in McDonough, according to a news release on Monday from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

It is the largest-ever company investment in Henry County, according to the governor’s office. McDonough is the county seat of Henry.

NewCold has its U.S. headquarters in Chicago and has warehouses in other locations in the U.S., including Tacoma, Washington; Burley, Idaho, and a facility under development in Lebanon, Indiana. The company will eventually hire for positions in McDonough, state officials said.

The new facility will be automated with mechatronics and robotics, which are two sectors that Henry County Schools is focusing on for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math development for students, according to Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell.

NewCold will join a collection of companies in Georgia that specialize in cold chain logistics, including Sandy Springs-based shipping giant UPS and refrigerated warehouse company Americold Realty Trust, as well as Loganville dry ice equipment maker TOMCO2 Systems. The state has more than 189 million cubic feet of cold storage space, according to the governor’s office.

Pat Wilson, state economic development commissioner, said NewCold supports “global companies that depend on the reliable, efficient delivery of goods to market.”

NewCold CEO and founder Bram Hage said in a written statement that the company is developing large facilities across Europe, Australia and North America. “We are dedicated to food safety and integrity,” he said.

To compete for the NewCold project, the Georgia Department of Economic Development partnered with Norfolk Southern, Georgia Power and Henry County.

State investigates fraudulent ballot in Spalding County
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

