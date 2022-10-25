Cold storage firm to open McDonough facility with 170 jobs

NewCold will join a collection of companies in Georgia that specialize in cold chain logistics, including Sandy Springs-based shipping giant UPS and refrigerated warehouse company Americold Realty Trust, as well as Loganville dry ice equipment maker TOMCO2 Systems. The state has more than 189 million cubic feet of cold storage space, according to the governor’s office.

Pat Wilson, state economic development commissioner, said NewCold supports “global companies that depend on the reliable, efficient delivery of goods to market.”

NewCold CEO and founder Bram Hage said in a written statement that the company is developing large facilities across Europe, Australia and North America. “We are dedicated to food safety and integrity,” he said.

To compete for the NewCold project, the Georgia Department of Economic Development partnered with Norfolk Southern, Georgia Power and Henry County.