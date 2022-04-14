Henry County to build STEM high school in Stockbridge

The district plans to build the new building, which will focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, on the grounds of the former Patrick Henry High School. That building, at the intersection of South Lee Street and North Henry Boulevard in Stockbridge, had acted as the district’s alternative school until 2015 when it was shuttered.

The Henry Board of Education approved the site for the new STEM high school at its board meeting in January. It will be funded with collections from county’s sixth education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.