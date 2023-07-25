62-year-old Ohio man eats Chick-fil-A (nearly) every day for 800 straight days

While he celebrates his 800-day streak, the man has no intention of changing his dining plans
Chick-fil-A is one of America’s favorite fast food restaurants. But for Ohio man John Carucci, 62, it isn’t just the chicken that keeps him coming back. Carucci has eaten at the restaurant every day — apart from Sundays when the restaurant is closed — for 800 days.

“It’s also the people,” he explained. “It’s good to see friends. That’s why I come here every day. They’re all my friends.”

Carucci started his 800-day journey back in December 2020. According to the Dayton Daily News, “John was scrolling through Facebook when a post caught his attention. Someone from Pennsylvania claimed to set a record – 126 days in a row at Chick-fil-A,” and so decided he would beat the record.

Carucci’s North Canton Chick-fil-A marked the milestone, decorating his usual table with balloons and flowers — and he was joined by the store owner, George Rosche, as well as a cow mascot.

Credit: Chick-fil-A

Carucci’s generally orders the same thing every day: a chicken sandwich on a multi-grain bun — no pickles — and an unsweet tea. Fridays are his “cheat day” and he adds an order of fries. He has no plans to change his routine and is looking forward to setting an even more impressive record.

“I’m going to be at 1,000 in March of next year,” Carucci said. “I’d like to get to 1,500 if I could.”

