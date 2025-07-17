Since coming to Georgia in 2010, the company has established more than 800 jobs in the state and expanded six times, including this latest move.

“Expansions like these are an important part of our economic development work, helping create further opportunities in growing communities,” Kemp said in the news release.

The state jobs report shows the unemployment rate held steady in June at 3.5%. In May, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% for the first time in almost a year. The national rate is 4.1%, down slightly from May.

Jobs in Georgia increased by 9,100 to top the 5 million mark.

Specific sectors also reached all-time highs for job numbers in June, including financial activities, health care and social assistance, and leisure and hospitality.

The sector with the largest decrease in jobs was manufacturing, with a decline of 2,300.

Two other areas that saw big decreases in jobs were state government and federal government. These sectors lost 1,600 and 900 jobs, respectively. This comes amid continued efforts from the Trump administration to makes cuts to various areas of government, cutting thousands of workers. Federal cuts can also affect state budgets in some areas.

However, local government was one of the areas with the biggest gains, adding 1,500 jobs in June. It also saw one of the biggest year-over-year gains, adding 7,800 jobs compared with last June.

Other areas that saw high growth include health care and social assistance; arts, entertainment and recreation; administrative and support services; construction; and finance and insurance.

The labor force saw a small increase of about 200 in June. However, the trend of year-over-year declines continued. This can largely be attributed to the aging labor force, as more workers retire.