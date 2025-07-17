Business
Georgia job count surpasses 5 million for first time ever

The report coincided with an announcement of an expansion by King’s Hawaiian in Hall County.
Georgia Department of Labor released their June report showing for the first time that Georgia had more than 5 million jobs.
By Allison Mawn
1 hour ago

For the first time in state history, Georgia had more than 5 million jobs in June, according to a report from the Department of Labor.

“Businesses big and small showed up day after day — hiring, investing and believing in Georgia’s commitment to growth. That consistency has kept us the No. 1 state for business for 11 years running,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes said in the report issued Thursday.

The report coincided with an announcement that King’s Hawaiian, known for its sweet dinner rolls and other bread, plans to invest $54 million in expanding its facilities in Hall County. The expansion will create 135 new jobs in management, maintenance, food safety and quality control, the announcement from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office said.

ExploreUnemployment in Georgia is down, but so is the labor force. Why?

Since coming to Georgia in 2010, the company has established more than 800 jobs in the state and expanded six times, including this latest move.

“Expansions like these are an important part of our economic development work, helping create further opportunities in growing communities,” Kemp said in the news release.

The state jobs report shows the unemployment rate held steady in June at 3.5%. In May, the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5% for the first time in almost a year. The national rate is 4.1%, down slightly from May.

Jobs in Georgia increased by 9,100 to top the 5 million mark.

Specific sectors also reached all-time highs for job numbers in June, including financial activities, health care and social assistance, and leisure and hospitality.

The sector with the largest decrease in jobs was manufacturing, with a decline of 2,300.

Two other areas that saw big decreases in jobs were state government and federal government. These sectors lost 1,600 and 900 jobs, respectively. This comes amid continued efforts from the Trump administration to makes cuts to various areas of government, cutting thousands of workers. Federal cuts can also affect state budgets in some areas.

However, local government was one of the areas with the biggest gains, adding 1,500 jobs in June. It also saw one of the biggest year-over-year gains, adding 7,800 jobs compared with last June.

Other areas that saw high growth include health care and social assistance; arts, entertainment and recreation; administrative and support services; construction; and finance and insurance.

The labor force saw a small increase of about 200 in June. However, the trend of year-over-year declines continued. This can largely be attributed to the aging labor force, as more workers retire.

Allison Mawn joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution as an intern for the business desk for summer 2025. She graduated from the University of Georgia with degrees in journalism and economics, and will return for a master's. Mawn has prior experience at The Red & Black and 11Alive, as well as in breaking news, local news, editing and digital media.

