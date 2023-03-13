Rivian reportedly negotiating with Amazon to end EV van exclusivity

Rivian officials said they aim to manufacture 50,000 vehicles this year, consisting of an unknown split between delivery vans, R1T trucks and R1S SUVs.

A Rivian spokesperson declined to comment about the reported negotiations.

“We continue to work closely together (with Amazon) and are navigating a changing economic climate, similar to many companies,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “The relationship we have with Amazon is a very positive one.”

Amazon is Rivian’s largest stakeholder and has a vested interest in the company’s progression from startup to profitable company. Rivian is staking its long-term future in Georgia, promising to build a $5 billion EV plant an hour east of Atlanta that will employ 7,500 workers. Cox Enterprises, owner of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, owns about a 4% stake in Rivian.

Both Amazon and Rivian have undergone layoffs this year to cut costs, and Amazon went further to pause construction on its second headquarters — known as HQ2 — in the Washington, D.C., area. Other prominent tech companies, such as Meta, Microsoft and Google, have also delayed office plans and cut their workforce.

Inflation, supply chain issues and fears of an economic slowdown have weighed on all automakers, but upstart EV companies in particular.

Rivian burned through $6.8 billion in 2022 and has watched its stock drop more than 90% since its IPO in November 2021. By midday Monday, Rivian’s stock was less than $14 a share.

In last month’s call with investors, Rivian officials said they have enough cash in reserves — about $12 billion — to last through 2025, but the company issued $1.3 billion in bonds last week to raise funds to launch its new R2 crossover at its planned Georgia factory.

Grading work is currently taking place on the 2,000-acre site in southern Morgan and Walton counties. But multiple lawsuits have threatened the project, which Gov. Brian Kemp’s office touts as the second largest in Georgia history.

A legal challenge from residents near the proposed factory prompted a local judge to strike down some $700 million in property tax cuts — nearly half of the $1.5 billion incentive package state and local leaders used to woo Rivian to Georgia. The ruling has been appealed. Rivian will have the option to terminate its agreement with the state in May if the lawsuit isn’t concluded in the state’s favor.

Two other lawsuits challenge the state takeover of the Rivian site, arguing that it improperly circumvented local zoning codes and permit requirements. The state denies those allegations, calling the lawsuits “frivolous.”