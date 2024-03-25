Business

The buildings slated to soon join downtown’s Centennial Yards

Ambitious redevelopment of downtown Atlanta’s Gulch will soon have eight buildings under construction, developer says
Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards, points to the 3D model of a significant development project underway in downtown Atlanta next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards, points to the 3D model of a significant development project underway in downtown Atlanta next to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
By
36 minutes ago

The next phase of the multi-billion-dollar effort to transform downtown’s “Gulch” into a thriving “mini-city” called Centennial Yards will feature several new buildings, including an entertainment district on the doorsteps of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.

These projects will join hotel and apartment towers already underway at the 50-acre site.

Here is a rundown of the newest buildings that are slated to soon join Centennial Yards in the coming years:

An entertainment district

Project leads call this “the heart” of Centennial Yards. Developer CIM Group plans to break ground on an 8-acre section this summer, transforming a parking lot into four buildings and a gathering plaza capable of holding thousands of people. The project will feature a 14-story hotel with 233 rooms, a single-tenant entertainment venue that spans 160,000 square feet and four stories, an “immersive eatertainment concept” that’s 70,000 square feet and a two-story building with 50,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

The plaza and building construction are scheduled to finish in 2026 ahead of the World Cup and will be activated during the matches, but the interiors and retail tenants likely won’t be open until 2027.

This is a rendering of the planned entertainment district that will make up the center of the Centennial Yards development in downtown Atlanta.

Credit: Centennial Yards

icon to expand image

Credit: Centennial Yards

Two mid-rise buildings

Later in 2024, CIM will start construction a 236-unit apartment building that spans six stories and begin retrofitting part of the former Norfolk Southern headquarters into a166-room hotel. Both will have ground-floor retail spaces and should open in 2026 or 2027.

This 3D model shows part of the Centennial Yards Company's developing project.  Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

More retail in the Canyon

Centennial Yards’ first completed building was the adaptive reuse of the historic Southern Railway freight depot and office building. Now called The Lofts at Centennial Yards South, the building features 162 apartments, creative office space and retail space called the Canyon that includes brewery Wild Leap. McGowan said he expects more retail tenants to soon join the Canyon.

Rendering of the new Wild Leap Atlanta taproom coming to the Centennial Yards development in downtown Atlanta. Courtesy of Wild Leap Media Team

Credit: DBOX

icon to expand image

Credit: DBOX

A couple 18-story towers

In late 2022, CIM broke ground on its first two ground-up buildings at Centennial Yards, which are progressing ahead of schedule, according to Centennial Yards President and CEO Brian McGowan. The 18-story high-rises include a 292-room hotel that will be operated by CIM Group and a 304-unit apartment building. Both will have ground-floor retail spaces and are expected to open in 2025.

A drone image shows the progress of the first two buildings in the Centennial Yards development project. One will include a 304-unit apartment tower, while the other is a 292-room hotel. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

