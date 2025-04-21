Atlanta airport’s Plane Train service disrupted

Airport staff were stationed across concourses to guide passengers, according to Gobeil.

When the Plane Train service is down, it can cause congestion in the ground transportation mall underneath the concourses at the world’s busiest airport.

Explore Airport project to add Plane Train capacity to take longer to complete

The Plane Train normally operates roughly every two minutes and carries more than 200,000 passengers a day on a 3-mile loop track, according to Hartsfield-Jackson’s website.

The Plane Train system has been undergoing construction and improvements, including a major project to extend the track to increase capacity of the train system, and another project to replace switches for the decades-old people-mover system.