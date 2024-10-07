Some travelers posted on social media that the underground walkways between concourses were packed, and passengers were running late trying to catch their flights. One person called the situation at the airport “pandemonium.”

ATL airport is pandemonium with the train down and masses of people at a standstill in the underground walkway between concourses. @ATLairport pic.twitter.com/P09iPnABEp — Summer Craze Fowler (@sumfowler) October 7, 2024

The airport posted: “Passengers are asked to follow directions from ATL and airlines until repairs are completed.”

The Plane Trains normally operate roughly every two minutes and carry more than 200,000 passengers a day on a 3-mile loop track, according to Hartsfield-Jackson’s website.

The Plane Train system is undergoing construction and improvements, including a major project to extend the track to increase capacity of the train system. Another project is underway to replace switches for the decades-old people-mover system.