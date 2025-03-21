Business
Business

Atlanta airport’s newest expansion: three gates and its first autonomous store

The airport has expanded Concourse E as it works on $1.4B widening of Concourse D
Travelers walk through Concourse E inside the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Three new gates have been built off the end of the concourse. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Travelers walk through Concourse E inside the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Three new gates have been built off the end of the concourse. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2023)
By
45 minutes ago

In its latest expansion, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has opened three new gates and its first autonomous store on an extension of Concourse E.

The new $100 million wing on the north end of Concourse E adds capacity at the world’s busiest airport that handles hundreds of thousands of passengers a day.

That is especially needed amid a broader $1.4 billion construction project to widen Concourse D.

The ongoing work on Concourse D requires the closure of four to eight gates at a time.

ExploreConstruction at Hartsfield-Jackson’s Concourse D will drag on. Here’s wh

The three new gates on Concourse E that opened last month are aimed at adding some extra capacity to mitigate flight disruptions, according to airport officials. A $40 million federal grant helped pay for the Concourse E expansion. While the new gates are now up and running, there is work continuing on Concourse E to reconfigure several other gates for use by larger aircraft.

The new gates — E40, E41 and E42 — are on a pier that veers to the east off the end of Concourse E, since there’s a taxiway directly north of the end of the concourse.

E41 and E42 are leased by Frontier Airlines, while E40 is a common-use gate that can be used by multiple airlines.

Three new gates are now open in an extension of Concourse E at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Kelly Yamanouchi/AJC)

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

icon to expand image

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

Passengers flying out of those gates get there via a pedestrian walkway that is an extension of the concourse.

A walkway connects three new gates built off the end of Concourse E to the rest of the concourse inside Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Kelly Yamanouchi/AJC)

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

icon to expand image

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

A new retail shop opened Monday in the expansion area called On Your Way, which allows travelers to scan a credit card, enter the store, grab items and walk out without going through a standard checkout line.

Cameras track each customer coming in and the items they take with them, according to concessionaire Areas, which operates the store.

A new autonomous store has opened in an expansion of Concourse E at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Kelly Yamanouchi/AJC)

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

icon to expand image

Credit: Kelly Yamanouchi

The technology is similar to Amazon’s “Just Walk Out” technology that is used in stores in other airports and cities, but the shop at Hartsfield-Jackson uses technology from AiFi, a competitor to Amazon.

Explore‘Autonomous’ shop among concessions planned for Hartsfield-Jackson

“Especially in larger airports, connections can be very tight,” said Sal Mendola, Areas director of brands, in a written statement. “On Your Way provides high-quality travel essentials in a format that keeps pace with our guests and is conducive to their needs.”

Ty Smith, Hartsfield-Jackson’s chief revenue officer, called the cashier-less store “a new retail experience at ATL.”

ExploreAtlanta airport’s restroom renovations kick off next month
The Just Walk Out store at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sells snacks and travel essentials. (Courtesy of Areas)

Credit: Source: Areas

icon to expand image

Credit: Source: Areas

Areas also plans to open a Johnny’s Chicken & Waffles on the concourse extension in the coming months.

About the Author

As business team lead, Kelly Yamanouchi edits and writes business stories. She graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

A sign for the Centers for Disease Control stands along Clifton Road in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday, March 13, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben hendren

2 miles in 40 minutes: CDC office return causes traffic jams on Clifton Road

The flood of workers at the main Atlanta campus of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention caused extreme traffic backups and other delays.

MAKING CONNECTIONS

You only turn 100 once. Here’s how Delta celebrated at lavish Atlanta gala

The gala brought together generations of Atlanta mayors, Delta executives, celebrities and aviation enthusiasts to celebrate the airline’s 100th anniversary.

Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century

The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.

The Latest

This image taken from video released by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada shows the crashed plane of Delta flight 4819 at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, on Tuesday, Feb. 18., 2025. (Transportation Safety Board of Canada via AP)

Credit: AP

Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said

Company behind Edible Arrangements expands into edibles. Yes, the THC kind

Celestial mural of Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter greets Atlanta airport travelers

Featured

State Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, who championed legislation to rewrite litigation rules, speaks during a debate before a vote on Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Kemp’s push to limit lawsuits is on cusp of becoming Georgia law

Gov. Brian Kemp's overhaul of Georgia's civil litigation system clears crucial hurdle as it passes state House.

Toxic braiding hair study forces Atlanta’s Black community to seek safer options

A recent report about cancerous synthetic hair extensions has sparked a heated conversation around Black beauty and health.

Delta jet that crashed and flipped in Toronto descended at high speed, report said

A preliminary report into the Delta Air Lines flight that crashed in Toronto last month has been released.